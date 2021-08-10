In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
Best EV Stocks to Buy on Biden Plan
Hey everybody Dave Bartosiak with Trending Zacks at Zacks.com and yes, I know, I am in dire need of a haircut. No worries, I’ll be sorted out after the weed-wacker shows up Monday. In case you haven’t heard, green is the new blue. It’s an appropriate statement not only in the watch world but also in politics as a big environmental push is underway on Capitol Hill. Earlier, President Biden made a call for half of all cars sold to be battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, or fuel cell-powered by 2030. Good, I’ll do my part by getting a Ferrari SF90 Spider. Somebody has to make the sacrifice. I’ll take one for the team.
It’s not unlike mandates and calls to action we have seen around the world. In November 2020, China imposed a mandate that EV’s make up 40% of all sales by 2030. The EU has targeted 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030. With all this EV action, let’s hope they aren’t going burn coal to get the juice, or destroy the rainforests digging for lithium…but I digress.
Which of the EV-infused automakers are best positioned to bring profits for shareholders? Let’s take a look on Zacks.com to do some research and compare automakers Ford (F - Free Report) , Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) , and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) ).
Every time you share this video, somebody does a burnout in an EV. Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics, and be sure to check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on the Zacks Investor Collection. Come back next week for all the action with Trending Stocks, I’m Dave Bartosiak.