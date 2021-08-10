We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings Up on Solid Segment Results
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of $6.7 billion that increased 21.3% year over year.
Improved performance in Insurance and Other, Railroad, Utilities and Energy as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing resulted in the upside.
Behind the Headlines
Revenues increased 21.6% year over year to $69.1 billion, attributable to higher revenues from Insurance and Other operations as well as Railroad, Utilities and Energy.
Costs and expenses decreased 0.5% year over year to $60.9 billion.
Segment Results
Berkshire Hathaway’s Insurance and Other segment revenues increased 20.2% year over year to $57.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021 on the back of higher insurance premiums earned, sales and service revenues, leasing revenues.
Railroad, Utilities and Energy operating revenues increased 28.5% year over year to $11.9 billion due to higher freight rail transportation revenues, energy operating revenues, service revenues and other income. Pretax earnings of $2.7 billion were up 34.1% year over year. The second-quarter earnings increase reflected income tax benefits from renewable wind tax equity investments, largely from projects reaching commercial operation, and higher operating revenues from owned solar projects.
Total revenues at Manufacturing, Service and Retailing increased 27.7% year over year to $38.7 billion. Pretax earnings doubled year over year to $3.9 billion.
Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, consolidated shareholders’ equity was $470.4 billion, up 6.1% from the level as of Dec 31, 2020. At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents were $42.3 billion, down 11.9% from the level at 2020 end.
The company exited the second quarter of 2021 with a float of about $142 billion, up 2.9% from the figure at year-end 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities totaled $19.6 billion in the first half of 2021, up 12.1% from the year-ago period.
The company bought back shares worth $6 billion, taking the first-half total to $12.6 billion
Zacks Rank
Berkshire Hathaway currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
