Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed at $103.78, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 5.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.24, up 52.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.27 billion, up 23.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +72.48% and +26.91%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LEN has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.88, so we one might conclude that LEN is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.