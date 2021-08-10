We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $383.34, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Coming into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had lost 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ZM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2021. On that day, ZM is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $990.32 million, up 49.25% from the year-ago period.
ZM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $3.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.52% and +50.34%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZM is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note ZM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 82.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 67.69, which means ZM is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ZM has a PEG ratio of 4.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.