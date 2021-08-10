We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hibbett (HIBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) closed at $86.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 12.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HIBB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HIBB to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $331.2 million, down 25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.95 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion, which would represent changes of +46.24% and +10.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.29% higher within the past month. HIBB is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HIBB has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.5, so we one might conclude that HIBB is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that HIBB has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.