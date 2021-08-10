We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMMO, Inc. (POWW - Free Report) closed at $7.30, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.2% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from POWW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 185.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.2 million, up 357.56% from the year-ago period.
POWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $206.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +428.57% and +230.28%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for POWW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. POWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, POWW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.53.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow POWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.