PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.76, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 8.97% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
PTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, PTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.91, so we one might conclude that PTR is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, PTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.