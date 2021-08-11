We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Westport (WPRT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 7 cents. For the reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share. The reported earnings compares favorably with the year-ago earnings of 2 cents a share.
Westport registered consolidated revenues of $84.7 million for the second quarter, skyrocketing 135% year over year. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70 million.
Segmental Takeaways
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): Net sales of the segment soared 178% year over year to $53.1 million for the reported quarter, mainly on increase in sales volume in the light-duty OEM business and HPDI product as well as higher engineering service revenues. However, the segment reported an operating loss of $3.4 million as against the $1.1 million profit registered in second-quarter 2020.
Independent Aftermarket (IAM): Net sales of the segment totaled $31.6 million, up from the $16.9 million reported in the year-ago period. This upside stemmed from recovery in sales volumes. The segment’s operating income came in at $1.1 million, reversing the loss of $1.2 million posted in second-quarter 2020.
CWI Joint Venture (50%): This segment’s revenues totaled $45.1 million for the April-June period, up from the year-ago quarter’s $33.2 million. This upswing resulted from return to normal operating conditions following disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. Operating income was $8.9 million, higher than the $5.3 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Corporate Business Segment: For the reported quarter, operating loss of the segment amounted to $1.4 million, as against the profit of $1.8 million reported in the year-earlier period.
Financial Position
Westport — which shares space with Magna International (MGA - Free Report) , Meritor (MTOR - Free Report) , and American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL - Free Report) in the same industry — had cash and cash equivalents of $160.7 million as of Jun 30, 2021, up from $64.3 million at the end of 2020. Long-term debt decreased to $39.6 million at the end of second-quarter 2021 from $45.7 million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Westport currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).