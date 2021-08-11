We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS - Free Report) manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Natera, Inc. (NTRA - Free Report) is a diagnostics company that develops and commercializes molecular testing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS - Free Report) distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 30 days.
International Seaways, Inc. (INSW - Free Report) owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
