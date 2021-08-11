The bulls and bears are currently playing tug-of-war in Wall Street. This is especially true as bulls are powered by solid corporate earnings and a recovering economy. The Q2 earnings season has been showing impressive momentum on the revenue side in terms of both growth and the beat percentages. Q2 earnings are on track to be
5 Mid-Cap ETFs for Outperformance Amid Volatility
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO - Free Report)
This ETF follows the S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index, which is designed to identify mid-cap firms having the highest momentum scores. It holds 75 stocks in its basket with key holdings in healthcare, information technology, consumer discretionary and industrials. The fund has AUM of $921.5 million and charges 34 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (read: ETF Strategies to Cheer the Dovish Fed Minutes).
Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM - Free Report)
This fund follows the S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index, which is composed of 80 securities in the S&P MidCap 400 Index having both the highest "value scores" and "momentum scores. It holds 81 stocks in its basket with key holdings in financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials. The product has accumulated $169.1 million in its asset base while trades in volume of 81,000 shares per day on average. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ - Free Report)
This product targets the value segment of the mid-cap space and follows the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index. With AUM of $8.6 billion, it holds a basket of 309 stocks with financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and real estate taking double-digit exposure each. IJJ charges investors 18 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 368,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (read: Value Investing Wins in 1H: 7 Best-Performing ETFs).
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV - Free Report)
This fund tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index, which is composed of the value companies on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. It holds a well-diversified basket of 309 stocks with key holding in financials, industrials, real estate and consumer discretionary. The product has amassed $807.5 million in its asset base and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV - Free Report)
With AUM of $1.5 billion, this ETF offers pure exposure to stocks exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio, earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio by tracking the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. It holds 310 securities in its basket and charges 15 bps in annual fees. Financials, industrials, real estate and consumer discretionary are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each. Volume is good as it exchanges 368,000 shares in hand per day on average. MDYV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1.