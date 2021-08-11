We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viper (VNOM) Signs a Deal to Acquire Northern Midland Basin Acres
Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM - Free Report) announced a definitive purchase and sale agreement with Swallowtail Royalties LLC and Swallowtail Royalties II LLC.
Per the accord, the publicly-traded Delaware limited partnership – an affiliate of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) – has agreed to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests for a consideration of $225 million of cash and 15.25 million units of Viper common stock.
The deal involves the acquisition of 2,302 net royalty acres, located in the Northern Midland Basin. Of the acreage, roughly 65% is operated by Diamondback. Thus, the Diamondback-operated acreage of the partnership will likely jump more than 10% to 14,191 net royalty acres.
Viper Energy believes that once the deal closes, likely by early December quarter of this year, it will be accretive to available cash for distribution per common unit. The partnership projected that with Diamondback’s accelerated development activities, the available cash for distribution per common unit will continue to grow.
