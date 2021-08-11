We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southwestern (SWN) Slips 3% as Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN - Free Report) shares are down 2.9% since it reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Jul 29. The quarterly earnings were affected by higher lease operating expenses, partially offset by higher gas prices.
The company reported second-quarter earnings of 19 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line, however, improved from the year-ago quarter’s break-even earnings per share.
Quarterly operating revenues of $1,050 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885 million and the year-ago figure of $410 million.
Total Production
The company’s total second-quarter production increased to 276 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 201 Bcfe a year ago. Gas production in the reported quarter was 219 Bcf compared with the year-ago level of 158 Bcf.
Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 7,666 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 6,111 MBbls. Oil production increased to 1,831 MBbls from 1,083 MBbls in the year-ago quarter. Almost 79.3% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.
Average Realized Prices
The company’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, increased to $1.92 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from 98 cents a year ago. Oil was sold at $57.50 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $15.69. Natural gas liquids were sold at $23.24 per barrel, significantly higher than $6.43 in the year-ago period.
Expenses
On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were 94 cents compared with the prior-year level of 91 cents. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 11 cents versus 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses in the reported quarter were $259 million, up from the year-ago level of $182 million.
Financials
Southwestern’s total capital investment in the second quarter was $493 million.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $2 million. Long-term debt was $2,814 million.
