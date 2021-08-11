We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 12.
Airbnb expects second-quarter 2021 revenues to be significantly higher on a year-over-year basis, given the impact of COVID-19 on the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $1.28 billion.
For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has improved by a penny to 48 cents per share over the past 30 days.
Q1 at a Glance
Airbnb reported first-quarter 2021 revenues of $887 million, up 5% year over year (3% on a constant currency basis). Net loss was $1.2 billion compared with $341 million in the year-ago quarter.
Airbnb, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Revenue growth was driven by strength in North America and higher Average Daily Rates (“ADR”) during the quarter. ADR increased 35% year over year to $160. Airbnb delivered 64.4 million Nights and Experiences Booked, representing 13% year-over-year growth.
First-quarter Gross Booking Value was $10.3 billion, up 52% year over year (48% increase on a constant currency basis).
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Airbnb prior to this announcement.
Factors to Note
Airbnb benefited from the recovering travel space in first-quarter 2021 due to vaccination drive in North America. The trend is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s superior brand value and strong consumer awareness are expected to have driven top-line growth in the second quarter. Travelers are choosing non-urban and low-density urban destinations, which is expected to have benefited Airbnb due to its strong host network.
ADR is expected to have increased in the second quarter on the back of traveling in groups and with family continuing to remain strong, as these guests prefer larger listings.
However, the coronavirus-induced travel restrictions in Europe and Asia are expected to have hurt the company’s top-line growth.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Airbnb has an Earnings ESP of +32.91% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
