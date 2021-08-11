We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
MercadoLibre is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MELI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 73.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MELI has returned 4.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 3.56% on average. This means that MercadoLibre is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, MELI is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.10% so far this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MELI as it looks to continue its solid performance.