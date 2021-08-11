We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LCUT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.84. LCUT's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.76 and as low as 9.27, with a median of 12.14, all within the past year.
LCUT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LCUT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.15. Within the past year, LCUT's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.93.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LCUT has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.94.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lifetime Brands's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LCUT is an impressive value stock right now.