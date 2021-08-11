In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Rocket Companies (RKT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) will report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 12, after the bell.
The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2021.
Expectations This Time Around
The company’s top line in the quarter is expected to have benefited from increase in Direct to Consumer as well as Partner Network mortgage originations, ensuing growth in gain on sale revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.8 billion. Operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at 46 cents per share.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rocket this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Rocket has an Earnings ESP of +3.43% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat onsecond quarter 2021 earnings.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +25.92% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +37.93% and carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 as well.
BTRS Holdings (BTRS - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +62.5% and a Zacks Rank #2.