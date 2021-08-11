We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $530.13, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 5.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 24, 2021. In that report, analysts expect INTU to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 27.55% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, INTU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.79, so we one might conclude that INTU is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 3.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.