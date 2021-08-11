In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Finance ETF (IAI) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, iShares U.S. BrokerDealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 84.3% from its 52-week low of $58.89/share.
Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
IAI in Focus
The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund charges 42bps in fees.
Why the Move?
Steepening yield curve thanks to a Wall Street rally, favorable earnings picture and a value focus pushed bank stocks and the related ETFs higher lately. Since banks borrow money at short-term rates and lend capital at long-term rates, steepening of the yield curve is always a plus for bank ETFs. Benchmark yields jumped from 1.20% at the start of the month to 1.36% as on Aug 10, 2021.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). It also has a positive weighted alpha of 67.79, which gives cues of further rally.