Olin (OLN) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Olin (OLN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, OLN broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for OLN

OLN could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider OLN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on OLN for more gains in the near future.


