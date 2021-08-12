We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin's (BEN) July AUM Increases Slightly on Market Returns
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) has reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1,557.3 billion for July 2021. This reflects a marginal increase of 0.3% from $1,552.1 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2021.
The improvement in the AUM balance was largely driven by market appreciation and the buyout of Diamond Hill’s high yield-focused, U.S. corporate credit mutual funds of $3.4 billion. Yet, long-term net outflows were worrisome.
Month-end equity assets of $536.5 billion declined marginally from the previous month. Total fixed income assets were $661.4 billion, up 0.5% from June 2021. Franklin recorded $153 billion in multi-asset class, up 0.4% from the prior month.
Alternative assets aggregated $143.1 billion, up 1.6% from the prior month’s $140.8 billion. Cash-management funds totaled $62.7 billion, down around 1% sequentially.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company reported a total AUM of $1.55 trillion, up 149% from $622.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. Net new outflows of $6.6 billion were recorded in the April-June period.
Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in the global market and acquisition moves. Going forward, growth in investment-management fees and strategic moves will likely support a rise in AUM. However, a stringent regulatory backdrop remains a near-term concern for the company.
Shares of Franklin have inched up 0.4% in the past three months, underperforming the13.6% rally of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recently, Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) also announced AUM for July 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,528.4 billion represents an increase of 0.2% from the prior month.It witnessed net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion and non-management fee earning net inflows of $2.9 billion.
Stocks to Consider
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has been revised 2.3% upward over the past 30 days.
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has been 7.9% upward over the past seven days.