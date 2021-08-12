Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Further, the bottom line improved 32.6% sequentially and 238.9% year over year. Revenues of $819.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820.8 million. Notably, the top line was up 40.8% from the year-ago quarter and 7.1% from the prior quarter. Strong momentum across resistor, inductor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor and opto product lines drove top-line growth in the reported quarter. Strengthening position in Asia and the Americas was another tailwind. However, softness in Europe remained a concern in the reported quarter. Notably, Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.38 at the end of the second quarter. The company’s continued focus on expanding its manufacturing capacities is a key catalyst. Further, growth prospects related to factory automation, electrical vehicles, and 5G infrastructure remain positives for the company. Product Segments in Detail Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $195 million (24.4% of total revenues), up 32% year over year. The strong momentum of resistors acrossautomotive, industrial, military and medical markets was a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.39 in the reported quarter. Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $86 million (11% of total revenues), which increased 29% on a year-over-year basis. This was primarily attributed to the company’s well-performing magnetics,which continued to drive its specialty business.The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.21 at the end of the reported quarter. MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $168 million (20% of total revenues), improving 39% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.26 at the end of the reported quarter. Growing momentum across the automotive space and solid demand environment contributed well. Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $120 million (13.9% of total revenues), up 36% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.37 in the reported quarter. The product line witnessed a solid momentum across America and Europe. Growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds. Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $175 million (20.5% of total revenues), up 36% from the year-ago quarter. Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.45inthe quarter under review. Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $76 million (10.2% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure was up 47% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.69forthe period. Operating Details
Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Further, the bottom line improved 32.6% sequentially and 238.9% year over year.
Revenues of $819.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820.8 million. Notably, the top line was up 40.8% from the year-ago quarter and 7.1% from the prior quarter.
Strong momentum across resistor, inductor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor and opto product lines drove top-line growth in the reported quarter. Strengthening position in Asia and the Americas was another tailwind.
However, softness in Europe remained a concern in the reported quarter.
Notably, Vishay’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.38 at the end of the second quarter.
The company’s continued focus on expanding its manufacturing capacities is a key catalyst. Further, growth prospects related to factory automation, electrical vehicles, and 5G infrastructure remain positives for the company.
Product Segments in Detail
Resistors: The segment generated revenues of $195 million (24.4% of total revenues), up 32% year over year. The strong momentum of resistors acrossautomotive, industrial, military and medical markets was a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.39 in the reported quarter.
Inductors: The product line generated revenues of $86 million (11% of total revenues), which increased 29% on a year-over-year basis. This was primarily attributed to the company’s well-performing magnetics,which continued to drive its specialty business.The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.21 at the end of the reported quarter.
MOSFET: The product line generated revenues of $168 million (20% of total revenues), improving 39% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.26 at the end of the reported quarter. Growing momentum across the automotive space and solid demand environment contributed well.
Capacitors: The product line generated revenues of $120 million (13.9% of total revenues), up 36% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.37 in the reported quarter. The product line witnessed a solid momentum across America and Europe. Growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds.
Diodes: The segment generated revenues of $175 million (20.5% of total revenues), up 36% from the year-ago quarter. Vishay’s strong momentum across the automotive and industrial markets with diodes remained a positive. Notably, the book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.45inthe quarter under review.
Optoelectronics: The product line generated revenues of $76 million (10.2% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter. The figure was up 47% from the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill ratio for the product line was 1.69forthe period.
Operating Details
In second-quarter 2021, gross margin was 28%, expanding 550 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $103.9 million, increasing 16.6% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure contracted 260 bps from the year-ago quarter to 12.7%.
Consequently, operating margin expanded 830 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.3%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flows
As of Jul 3, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $726.8 million, up from $643.8millionas of Apr 3, 2021. Short-term investments were $129.03 million, down from $137.3 million in the previous quarter. Inventories were $507.9 million, up from $473.9 million in the prior quarter.
Long-term debt was $454.03 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $453.2 million at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the company generated $117.5 million of cash from operations, up from $57.3 million in the previous quarter.
The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $85.3 million, increasing from $28.9 million in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, Vishay expects total revenues of $810-$850 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $829.4 million.
Further, the company anticipates a third-quarter gross margin of 28.3% (+/-50 bps).
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Vishay currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) , Microchip (MCHP - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) . While Advanced Micro Devices sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Microchip and Agilent carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates of Advanced Micro Devices, Microchip and Agilent, are pegged at 44.6%, 16.93% and 13%, respectively.