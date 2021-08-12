We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AAWW and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 23.54% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 32.29% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.09% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAWW as it looks to continue its solid performance.