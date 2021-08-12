We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Iron Mountain (IRM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Iron Mountain is one of 900 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRM's full-year earnings has moved 0.61% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, IRM has returned 55.94% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 21.26% on average. This means that Iron Mountain is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, IRM belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 120 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.57% this year, meaning that IRM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to IRM as it looks to continue its solid performance.