We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Volkswagen is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 110 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWAGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that VWAGY has returned about 67.43% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 3.15% on average. This means that Volkswagen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, VWAGY is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.09% so far this year, meaning that VWAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
VWAGY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.