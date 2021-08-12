Beyond Meat (BYND) & Pizza Hut Launch Plant-Based Pepperoni Pizza

Rising popularity of plant-based meat options has kept
Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND Quick Quote BYND - Free Report) on wheels to expand its product offerings, especially through partnerships. The company is taking its partnership with Yum! Brands’ ( YUM Quick Quote YUM - Free Report) Pizza Hut to the next level by introducing the Beyond Pepperoni Pizza. This first of its kind pizza has a plant-based topping. Beyond Pepperoni Pizza is currently available in 70 Pizza Hut locations across five markets in the United States, for a limited period. Let’s take a closer look at this latest development. Pizza Goes Plant-Based
The new and game-changing plant-based pepperoni pizza marks a vital step in Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat’s innovation-driven partnership. Beyond Pepperoni Pizza offers the same taste and experience as Pizza Hut's classic pepperoni, with the added benefit of plant-sourced protein. This unique pizza was co-developed by Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut’s culinary teams. It is made from simple, plant-based ingredients including peas and rice and contains no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. With this new pizza version, Pizza Hut aims at catering to consumers’ evolving tastes and preferences as well as offering diverse protein options.
Customers can try the new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza topping on any crust of their choice, including the innovation icons, Original Stuffed Crust and Original Pan Crusts. This new pizza option is available across 70 Pizza Hut locations in five cities namely; Albany, Columbus, Macon, Houston and Jacksonville, for a limited time period. Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut are committed toward making plant-based protein more accessible to customers. They hope to make the Beyond Pepperoni Pizza available at more Pizza Hut locations in the future. This latest innovation is part of the strategic partnership between Beyond Meat and Yum! Brands for developing an innovative plant-based protein menu. The strategic alliance has helped both companies launch delicious plant-based meat toppings in the United States, Canada, Belgium and Puerto Rico. Prudent Product-Expansion Moves
Beyond Meat prides on being a leading provider of healthy plant-based meat alternatives. The company’s strong brand image and high-quality products, with stern ingredient guardrails, have helped it expand presence across the globe.
As part of its innovation strides, the company rolled out several new products, such as Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Meatballs, Cookout Classic and Beyond Breakfast Sausage and many more. It has partnered with PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) to form a new joint-venture entity — The PLANeT Partnership, LLC. — that will develop, produce and market innovative plant-based protein snacks and beverages. Additionally, the company is expanding its distribution capabilities by teaming up with companies like Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) , Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter and Albertsons, to name a few. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Wrapping Up
While reporting second-quarter 2021 results, Beyond Meat witnessed sturdy growth in its top line, thanks to recovery in the foodservice channel. Overall retail channel sales also reflected growth backed by higher distribution and sales to international customers.
During the second quarter, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company witnessed a decline in U.S. retail channel sales, primarily due to unfavorable year- on- year comparison. The downside stemmed from lapping of last year stockpiling trends. We expect demand trends to pick up pace in the U.S. retail channel in the forthcoming periods. Moreover, the company's sturdy product offerings and partnerships are likely to keep it well positioned for growth. Shares of the company have gained 20.6% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 1.4%.
