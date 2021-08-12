We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Costco (COST - Free Report) closed at $444.30, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 8.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from COST as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 23, 2021. On that day, COST is projected to report earnings of $3.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.09 billion, up 14.43% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.55 per share and revenue of $194.01 billion, which would represent changes of +19.21% and +16.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. COST currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, COST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.52.
Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.