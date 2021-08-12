We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $68.66, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 9.65% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 2, 2021. On that day, SIG is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 238.94%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SIG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, SIG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.88.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.