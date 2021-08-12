Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) closed at $275.87, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 25, 2021.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.68% and +87.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers