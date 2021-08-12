We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) closed at $275.87, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 25, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.68% and +87.67%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.