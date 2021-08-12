We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.74, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 5.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
ZIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 18, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.23 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +267.54% and +78.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZIM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note ZIM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.26.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.