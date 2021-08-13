The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, American Tower Corp. and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (
BABA), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).
Here are highlights from Wednesday's Analyst Blog:
Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, AbbVie and Exxon Mobil
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba, AbbVie, and Exxon Mobil. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Alibaba have suffered lately, as have other Chinese Tech stocks, in response to the Chinese authorities' regulatory crackdown. While these near-term headwinds are all too real, the company remains well positioned for long-term investors.
Its strengthening cloud business continues to drive its performance on the back of an expanding customer base. Rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies, however, poses a serious risk. Regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds.
(You can
read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>
AbbVie shares have gained +12.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +16.1%, however, it's Q2 earnings were in line with estimates while sales beat the same. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie's flagship product, Humira, continues to drive revenues
It has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have immense potential. Skyrizi and Rinvoq, two of its new immunology drugs, have been performing beyond expectations. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind though. The uncertainty regarding FDA decision on label expansion filings of Rinvoq due to controversies surrounding JAK inhibitors drugs is another concern.
(You can
read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>
Shares of
Exxon Mobil have gained +44.8% in the year to date period against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s gain of +30.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for ExxonMobil's upstream businesses.
The company recently reported strong second-quarter results, on the back of improved realized oil and natural gas prices as well as higher chemical margins. Its downstream business, however, suffered due to planned maintenance and unfavorable foreign exchange. Lower margins on the back of weak refining business continue to hurt the integrated energy player’s downstream operations in the United States.
(You can
read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Tower Corp. and Caterpillar.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, American Tower Corp. and Caterpillar
