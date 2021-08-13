Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 12, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Wendy's Co. (WEN - Free Report) rose 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Haemonetics Corp.’s (HAE - Free Report) shares rallied 7.3% after the company delivered fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Royalty Pharma plc’s (RPRX - Free Report) shares gained 0.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s (BLI - Free Report) shares fell 9.5% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.27, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) - free report >>

The Wendys Company (WEN) - free report >>

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - free report >>

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) - free report >>

Published in

medical restaurants retail