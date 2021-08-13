In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Broad Market ETF (ITOT) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 41.5% from its 52-week low price of $71.84/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
ITOT in Focus
ITOT provides exposure to the total U.S. stock market, ranging from some of the smallest to the largest companies. It has key holdings in information technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary. The product charges 3 basis points in fees (see: all the Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given that the major bourses are hitting new record highs. This is primarily thanks to solid corporate earnings and a fresh large infrastructure bill. Additionally, the U.S. economy returned to the pre-pandemic level with GDP rising 6.5% annually in the second quarter, indicating a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, ITOT has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.