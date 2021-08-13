We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pool (POOL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Pool is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 15.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, POOL has moved about 29.71% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.22%. This means that Pool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.67% so far this year, so POOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POOL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.