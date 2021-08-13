We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celanese (CE) Completes Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) recently announced that its subsidiary, Celanese US Holdings LLC, has completed a registered offering of $400 million of U.S. dollar-denominated 1.4% Senior Notes due 2026.
The net borrowing rate to the company will be 1.421% and the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, Celanese noted. It includes $400 million outstanding and all of which was used to repay the company’s 5.875% senior notes in full at their maturity on June 15, 2021. The Notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the company and certain Celanese domestic subsidiaries.
The deal will enable Celanese to extend its debt maturity profile and lower interest expenses. Continued strength of its business performance is reflected in the recently-improved credit rating and outlook, allowing Celanese to extend its debt maturities at reduced borrowing costs, the company noted.
Shares of Celanese have surged 61.5% in the past year against 22.1% rise of the industry.
Celanese, in its last earnings call, stated that it is investing in future growth through organic opportunities within its businesses, disciplined M&A like the Santoprene buyout, and share buybacks. It forecasts that continued moderation in the Acetyl Chain industry pricing, as the year progresses, will be partly offset by strong demand fundamentals across its businesses and modest continued sequential earnings momentum in Engineered Materials.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $4.5-$4.75 per share and full-year adjusted earnings of $16.50-$17 per share.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
