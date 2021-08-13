MDU Resources Group, Inc.’s ( MDU Quick Quote MDU - Free Report) two-platform business model, strategic acquisitions, capital investments in the electric and natural gas utility, and an increasing backlog are helping the utility fortify its existing operations. Also, the company has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. We recently issued an updated research report on this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. In the past year, shares of the company have gained 41.8%, outperforming the industry's rally of 11.4%. The utility’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.97%. One-Year Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Boosting the Stock?
MDU Resources' (MDU) Investments & Liquidity Status Bode Well
MDU Resources Group, Inc.’s (MDU - Free Report) two-platform business model, strategic acquisitions, capital investments in the electric and natural gas utility, and an increasing backlog are helping the utility fortify its existing operations. Also, the company has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations.
We recently issued an updated research report on this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. In the past year, shares of the company have gained 41.8%, outperforming the industry's rally of 11.4%. The utility’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.97%.
What’s Boosting the Stock?
MDU Resources’ two-platform business structure comprising the regulated energy delivery arm, and the construction materials and services unit includes different operating segments. This strategy aids in balancing out the industry-related seasonality risks that erode demand.
After spending $648 million in 2020, the utility spent $283.2 million in the first half of 2021. However, it reduced its investment plans to $806 million from $810.5 million in the ongoing year. It expects to invest $3,027 million during the 2021-2025 forecast period. These investments will increase the reliability of its services and enable it to serve a growing customer base effectively. The company expects its rate base to see a 5% CAGR over the next five years.
At the end of the June quarter, backlog for construction materials stood at $912 million while that of the construction services business was $1.32 billion. In the first quarter of 2021, the construction materials business acquired Mt. Hood Rock to expand its aggregates operation in Portland and also got the permission to extend its operations at a Texas aggregate quarry.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the utility had cash and cash equivalents worth $58 million and an available borrowing capacity of $611.8 million under its outstanding credit facilities. This shows that the company currently has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations.
Woes
The company’s electric and natural gas transmission, and distribution businesses are governed by the federal, state and local administrative agencies. Changes in these strict regulations or additional rules could inflate the company’s overall expenses depending on the extent of its investments. Moreover, an aging infrastructure and stiff competition remain concerns.
Stocks to Consider
A few better-ranked utilities are South Jersey Industries (SJI - Free Report) , Essential Utilities (WTRG - Free Report) and California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
South Jersey Industries’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.43%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 98.65%, on average.
Essential Utilities’ long-term earnings growth rate stands at 6.22%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.97%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for California Water Service’s 2021 earnings has been revised 0.6% upward in the past 60 days. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.36%, on average.