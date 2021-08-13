In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - free report >>
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>
Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - free report >>
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>
Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - free report >>
Under-The-Radar Cloud Stock With Massive Upside Momentum
Alight (ALIT - Free Report) released its first quarterly results as a public company, and it did not disappoint. Despite only growing its topline by 4% this past quarter, its operating income increased 211%, its cloud-based booking explode by 287%, and management raised full-year guidance. ALIT is up over 6% in today's post-earnings price action, having already rallied 22% in the past two weeks of trading. This stock still has a lot more room to run at this heavily discounted price as a slew of analysts initiate coverage of this newly public equity.
Alight's leading AI-driven digital human capital business is transitioning from an on-premise platform to a cloud-based business process as a service (BPaaS) enterprise. This transition has hindered some of the business's short-term revenue growth. Still, it is positioning the business to control this enterprise cloud niche, with over 70% of Fortune 100 companies already utilizing its services.
Its cloud-based (aka BPaaS) revenue increased by 19.0% to $94 million, now making up 14.0% of total sales. Alight anticipates its BPaaS operations to be a quarter of its topline by 2023, with 50%+ being its long-term target. The transition to the cloud has already improved its cost structure, with operating margins having tripled in the past year. Alight is well on its way towards a profitable growth narrative.
ALIT is trading at below 2x forward price to sales (P/S) compared to its less capable, lower growth, competitors ADP (ADP - Free Report) and Paychex's (PAYX - Free Report) who are rocking P/S's of 5.7x & 9.5x, respectively. ALIT is on sale. The rumors of Voya Financial (VOYA - Free Report) exploring a potential acquisition make perfect sense at these valuations. They would purchase the company for the same reason we would. It's a steal.
I expect to see a wave of analysts come out with bullish price targets over the next week or so, which should further boost these shares. I'm currently looking at a price target of $20 a share, an 80% upside from today's post-earnings price.