Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) closed at $102.97, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.
FUTU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2021. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.52 million, up 135.03% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $924.61 million, which would represent changes of +138.06% and +116.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FUTU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.55% lower. FUTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, FUTU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.12.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
