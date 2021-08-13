We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) closed at $163.50, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WSM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.
WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.71 per share and revenue of $7.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.54% and +12.69%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% higher. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WSM has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means WSM is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.