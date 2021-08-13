Deckers' (DECK) HOKA ONE ONE Brand Bodes Well for the Long Haul

Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) is firmly focused on strengthening its brands, particularly HOKA ONE ONE to drive growth. In a latest development, the company’s HOKA ONE ONE brand collaborated with Engineered Garments to make a special edition Bondi L. The footwear designer and distributor tied up with this American- and Japanese-inspired street fashion label to boost its assortments. The collaboration features a new take on the Bondi L on the HOKA ONE ONE's original maximal-cushion road shoe including a leather upper and wide footbed for stability. The fresh Engineered Garments design, inspired by the theme of a formal running shoe, fuses well-constructed materials and distinguished patterns to create an advanced version of the classic Bondi. The HOKA x EG Bondi L will come in four colorways including Black Cow Hair, Simply Taupe Cow Hair, Sand Leopard Print and Brown Croc Print. The all-gender collection will be available at Nepenthes New York stores starting today as well as at Nepenthes Tokyo outlets on HOKA's U.S. and Japanese websites and at select retail partners effective Aug 19. The HOKA ONE ONE label is a significant growth opportunity for Deckers. The company is experiencing strength in the HOKA ONE ONE brands and is committed to build its customer base through product innovation and a disciplined marketing approach. Management raised outlook for fiscal 2022, highlighting strength in the HOKA ONE ONE and Teva brands. It anticipates growth rate in the 50% range for the HOKA ONE ONE brand with revenues exceeding the $850-million milestone. Hence, it remains on track to build HOKA ONE ONE as a $1-billion plus brand in the future. What’s More? Deckers appears strong on the back of its robust omni-channel expansion endeavors, strength in brands including HOKA ONE ONE, an impressive customer-centric product and marketing strategies. In keeping with the changing trends, the company is constantly developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. Moreover, its focus on expanding brand assortments and introducing an innovative line of products are other positives. This presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is targeting profitable and underpenetrated markets to boost overall growth. Its focus on extending its brand assortments, bringing more novel products to the market, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing its omni-channel distribution is commendable. Greater acceptance of the UGG brand's diverse product menu along with the progress in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region bodes well. This Goleta, CA-based company’s shares have surged 36.8% in the past six months, outpacing the industry’s 18.7% growth. Eye These Solid Picks Too Ralph Lauren ( RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Crocs ( CROX Quick Quote CROX - Free Report) has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. NIKE ( NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) , presently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15.2%.
Image: Bigstock
Deckers' (DECK) HOKA ONE ONE Brand Bodes Well for the Long Haul
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) is firmly focused on strengthening its brands, particularly HOKA ONE ONE to drive growth. In a latest development, the company’s HOKA ONE ONE brand collaborated with Engineered Garments to make a special edition Bondi L. The footwear designer and distributor tied up with this American- and Japanese-inspired street fashion label to boost its assortments.
The collaboration features a new take on the Bondi L on the HOKA ONE ONE's original maximal-cushion road shoe including a leather upper and wide footbed for stability. The fresh Engineered Garments design, inspired by the theme of a formal running shoe, fuses well-constructed materials and distinguished patterns to create an advanced version of the classic Bondi.
The HOKA x EG Bondi L will come in four colorways including Black Cow Hair, Simply Taupe Cow Hair, Sand Leopard Print and Brown Croc Print. The all-gender collection will be available at Nepenthes New York stores starting today as well as at Nepenthes Tokyo outlets on HOKA's U.S. and Japanese websites and at select retail partners effective Aug 19.
The HOKA ONE ONE label is a significant growth opportunity for Deckers. The company is experiencing strength in the HOKA ONE ONE brands and is committed to build its customer base through product innovation and a disciplined marketing approach. Management raised outlook for fiscal 2022, highlighting strength in the HOKA ONE ONE and Teva brands. It anticipates growth rate in the 50% range for the HOKA ONE ONE brand with revenues exceeding the $850-million milestone. Hence, it remains on track to build HOKA ONE ONE as a $1-billion plus brand in the future.
What’s More?
Deckers appears strong on the back of its robust omni-channel expansion endeavors, strength in brands including HOKA ONE ONE, an impressive customer-centric product and marketing strategies. In keeping with the changing trends, the company is constantly developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. Moreover, its focus on expanding brand assortments and introducing an innovative line of products are other positives.
This presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is targeting profitable and underpenetrated markets to boost overall growth. Its focus on extending its brand assortments, bringing more novel products to the market, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing its omni-channel distribution is commendable. Greater acceptance of the UGG brand's diverse product menu along with the progress in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region bodes well.
This Goleta, CA-based company’s shares have surged 36.8% in the past six months, outpacing the industry’s 18.7% growth.
