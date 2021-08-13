The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Cisco Systems, Novo Nordisk, Boeing and Deere

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (
BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) , Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report) , The Boeing Company ( BA Quick Quote BA - Free Report) and Deere & Company ( DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Cisno and Novo Nordisk
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Cisco Systems and Novo Nordisk. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+36.4% vs. +27.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that it is poised to benefit from its insurance, manufacturing, service and retail businesses, disciplined capital management as well as acquisitions.
Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have been delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. Exposure to catastrophe loss, however, induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire.
(You can
) read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>> Cisco shares have gained +20% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +17.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that order growth in new markets as well as Cisco’s innovative prowess, product range, growth initiatives and dividend payouts bode well.
Strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid an expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. Supply chain constraints due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s performance in the near term. Weak demand for servers remains an added concern.
(You can
) read the full research report on Cisco here >>>
Shares of
Novo Nordisk have gained +46.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +17.7%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Novo Nordisk’s strong presence in the Diabetes Care market as well as its strong pipeline, with focus on therapeutic proteins within insulin.
Victoza remains the growth engine for the company. Label expansion of Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda are likelya to boost sales. Lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition are expected to affect sales though.
(You can
) read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boeing and Deere.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Cisco Systems, Novo Nordisk, Boeing and Deere
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) , Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) , The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) and Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Cisno and Novo Nordisk
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Cisco Systems and Novo Nordisk. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+36.4% vs. +27.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that it is poised to benefit from its insurance, manufacturing, service and retail businesses, disciplined capital management as well as acquisitions.
Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have been delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. Exposure to catastrophe loss, however, induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire.
(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)
Cisco shares have gained +20% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +17.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that order growth in new markets as well as Cisco’s innovative prowess, product range, growth initiatives and dividend payouts bode well.
Strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid an expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. Supply chain constraints due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s performance in the near term. Weak demand for servers remains an added concern.
(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)
Shares of Novo Nordisk have gained +46.3% in the year to date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +17.7%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Novo Nordisk’s strong presence in the Diabetes Care market as well as its strong pipeline, with focus on therapeutic proteins within insulin.
Victoza remains the growth engine for the company. Label expansion of Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda are likelya to boost sales. Lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition are expected to affect sales though.
(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boeing and Deere.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.