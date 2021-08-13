In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
JetBlue (JBLU) Launches New York JFK-London Heathrow Service
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) launched its first transatlantic service connecting New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with London Heathrow Airport (LHR), on Aug 12. Following this newly initiated service to the United Kingdom, the carrier now operates in 26 countries.
Earlier this month, the United Kingdom opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the United States. JetBlue expects to benefit from the pent-up demand for travel between these two countries.
The JFK-LHR flights will be operational daily in August and four times a week in September. The airline is utilizing its new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites and 114 core seats.
JetBlue plans to expand its transatlantic operations with flights connecting New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport, set to begin Sep 29, 2021 onward. In summer 2022, the airline expects to start operations between Boston, MA and London.
With improvement in leisure air-travel demand, especially on the domestic front, JetBlue has been expanding its network. Last month, the carrier launched a seasonal service between Kalispell, MT (Glacier Park International Airport) and New York City (John F. Kennedy International Airport). It also initiated non-stop service between Boise Airport and New York City.
