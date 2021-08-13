Back to top

Company News for Aug 13, 2021

  • Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) rose 0.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31.
  • Dillard's, Inc.’s (DDS - Free Report) shares advanced 5.1% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $8.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s (EYE - Free Report) shares gained 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.
  • The AZEK Co. Inc.’s (AZEK - Free Report) shares rallied 8.7% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.

