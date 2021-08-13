We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BCE's Bell 5G to Boost Tiny Mile's Delivery Robots in Toronto
Bell, which is owned by BCE Inc. (BCE - Free Report) , has announced collaboration with Tiny Mile to provide 5G connectivity for the latter’s growing fleet of food delivery robots in downtown Toronto, Canada.
Founded in November 2019 and based in Toronto, Tiny Mile is a startup that helps small businesses with affordable delivery. Dubbed “Geoffrey”, Tiny Mile’s remotely operated pink robots use built-in cameras and GPS to navigate the busy streets of Toronto.
By connecting Geoffrey to Bell’s 5G network, Tiny Mile will have access to high definition video telematics data for improving real-time decision making and enhancing safety.
Bell is working with the entrepreneurs at Tiny Mile to leverage the exceptional speed and response time of its 5G. The move will enable timely food delivery option for Tiny Mile’s customers with the help of mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities.
At first, remote tele-operators will be able to control the robots more easily with 5G’s faster sensor and video feed data response time. Tiny Mile will then deploy Bell’s 5G and MEC service to move computational power to the edge. This will provide ultra-low latency response along with automation of services such as collision prevention.
Data from multiple cameras and sensors on each robot will transmit to the edge with quick processing to guide the robot around pedestrians or obstacles like potholes. Bell’s 5G network will enable the robots to transmit huge amounts of data at superfast speed. This, in turn, will help in optimizing Tiny Mile’s delivery business model with an upgraded solution.
Bell launched the largest 5G network in Canada in June 2020. The company recently announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide Wavelength Zones for fast 5G multi-access edge computing. With Bell 5G, Tiny Mile will be able to access an unmatched portfolio of services to build applications that need ultra-low-latency connectivity.
In the wireless business, Bell is witnessing healthy subscriber base growth, thanks to its focus on higher-value smartphone loadings, demand for its IoT solutions and higher average revenue per mobile phone user. The company continues to enhance 5G access speeds, capacity and coverage.
BCE’s shares have gained 16.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) and Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) . While Clearfield and Juniper sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Juniper pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.