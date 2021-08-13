We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hawaiian Electric (HE) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises EPS View
Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE - Free Report) rose 1.2% to reach $44.50 on Aug 12, reflecting investors’ optimism, following the company's second-quarter results.
The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents for the second quarter of 2021, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 38 cents by 52.6%. The bottom line also improved 29% from 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Hawaiian Electric’s total revenues of $680.3 million in the second quarter improved 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $609 million. The increase in revenues can be attributed to increased contributions from both the Electric Utility and Bank segments.
Operating Statistics
Total expenses increased 7.6% year over year to $578.4 million during the second quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher expenses in the Electric Utility as well as Other segments.
Total operating income improved 42.3% year over year to $101.9 million in the second quarter driven by higher contributions from the Electric Utility and Bank segment.
Net interest expenses during the quarter amounted to $23.3 million, up from $22.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
Segment Details
Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $601.9 million, up 12.7% year over year. Net income dropped 1% to $41.9 million from $42.3 million a year ago.
Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $77.3 million, up 3.4% year over year. Net income was $30.3 million, up 116.1% year over year.
Guidance 2021
The company raised its 2021 EPS guidance to the range of $2.00-$2.20, compared with the prior guidance of $1.90-$2.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at $2.15, lies above the mid-point of the company’s newly guided range.
Zacks Rank
Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
