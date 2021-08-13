We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CNHI and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.
CNH Industrial N.V. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNHI's full-year earnings has moved 18.74% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CNHI has moved about 35.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 2.66% on average. As we can see, CNH Industrial N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CNHI belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.96% this year, meaning that CNHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on CNHI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.