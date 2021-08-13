We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Conns (CONN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Conns (CONN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Conns is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 78.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CONN has moved about 108.13% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.40% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Conns is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, CONN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.98% so far this year, meaning that CONN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on CONN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.