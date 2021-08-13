We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Macys (M) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Macys (M - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Macys is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 184.04% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that M has returned about 71.56% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.40% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Macys is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 67.32% this year, meaning that M is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
M will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.