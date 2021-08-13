We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NXPI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 8.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, NXPI has moved about 34.92% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.81%. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.34% so far this year, meaning that NXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track NXPI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.