360 DigiTech (QFIN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) will report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 19 after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 42.2%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.18, indicating improvement of 34.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Effective risk management and robust overall execution, especially product and operating performance, are most likely to have driven 360 DigiTech’s bottom line in the quarter. The company has been witnessing solid recovery from pandemic-induced business disruptions with increase in customer demand and asset quality return.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 360 DigiTech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

360 DigiTech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.


