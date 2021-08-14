We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Partners With Houston Texans
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) recently announced collaboration with an American football team — Houston Texans — becoming its official casino partner. The deal goes into effect immediately.
The association involves integration of the company’s loyalty program — Caesars Rewards — into Houston Texans’ promotional channels, including in-stadium signage as well as digital and traditional media assets. Also, the company will sponsor the free-to-play "Schedule Pick 'Em" game, available on the Texans official mobile app.
Moreover, the company has undertaken a number of initiatives to boost fan experience. This includes a chance to win exclusive prizes such as paid trip to a Caesars Entertainment destination property and game tickets, on the basis of match predictions. The company will also provide one Texans season ticketholder (during each game) a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Las Vegas.
With respect to the collaboration, Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, stated, "We look forward to creating extraordinary experiences for Texans fans by doing what we do best, leveraging Caesars Entertainment's vast portfolio of casino, hospitality, entertainment, and sports expertise."
Meanwhile, the company is committed toward expanding relationships with leagues and professional sports teams. To this end, it has formed partnerships with the NBA, NHL and MLB. Also, it is the official casino sponsor and sports betting partner of the NFL.
Price Performance
Coming to price performance, shares of Caesars Entertainment have gained 26.2% so far this year compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth. The company is benefitting from solid performance of the regional destination properties. This along with the integration of digital offerings with Caesars Rewards bode well. Improvement in occupancy levels is an encouraging factor. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. The company expects the likely negative impact of the pandemic to affect operations for some time. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.
